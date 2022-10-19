 Skip to main content
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland dies at 19

October 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Sam Westmoreland

The Mississippi State football program is mourning the loss of a player.

Mississippi State shared the news on Wednesday that freshman student-athlete Sam Westmoreland has died. The 19-year-old from Tupelo, Miss., was an offensive lineman and industrial technology major.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach issued a statement saying he and the team are “heartbroken.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Westmoreland was a star at Tupelo High School. He was named to the 2022 Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman had yet to appear in a game with Mississippi State.

