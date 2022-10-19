Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland dies at 19

If you think Kawhi Leonard made time to watch the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday, you would be sorely mistaken. Leonard was asked Wednesday if he had any reaction to the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors…
The Mississippi State football program is mourning the loss of a player. Mississippi State shared the news on Wednesday that freshman student-athlete Sam Westmoreland has died. The 19-year-old from Tupelo, Miss., was an offensive lineman and industrial technology major. Bulldogs…
Klay Thompson has long been annoyed with what he feels is a lack of respect the creators of “NBA 2K” have shown him, but the Golden State Warriors star regrets the way he expressed his frustrations this week. ESPN aired…
The Los Angeles Lakers are picking up right where they left off last season, and LeBron James is not candy-coating things. The Lakers fell in Tuesday night’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors by the final of 123-109. They…
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made a set of stunning comments Tuesday in which he publicly called for Daniel Snyder’s removal as owner of the Washington Commanders. Despite the anger those remarks attracted in some circles, Irsay does not seem…
New England Patriots reporter Ben Volin shared some interesting information on Wednesday about Mac Jones’ supposed frustration with the team, but he was a bit vague about the source. Is that because the veteran journalist was duped by a random…