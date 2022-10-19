Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland dies at 19

The Mississippi State football program is mourning the loss of a player.

Mississippi State shared the news on Wednesday that freshman student-athlete Sam Westmoreland has died. The 19-year-old from Tupelo, Miss., was an offensive lineman and industrial technology major.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach issued a statement saying he and the team are “heartbroken.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Westmoreland was a star at Tupelo High School. He was named to the 2022 Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman had yet to appear in a game with Mississippi State.