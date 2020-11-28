Scott Frost has bold message for Nebraska fans after latest loss

It’s fair to say that Scott Frost has not brought as much success to Nebraska as the school or its fans had hoped he would by now. That, however, is not dampening his ambition going forward.

Frost made a bold proclamation after Friday’s loss to Iowa. The head coach compared his slow start as Nebraska coach to his playing career there, which ultimately culminated in a share of a national title.

Scott Frost tells reporters he's been doubted in this state before, and knows there are people probably doubting him now. He says, "I know what happened last time (there were doubters), and it'll happen again." — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) November 27, 2020

Frost transferred to Nebraska from Stanford as a player. That was questioned, but it worked out for him. The problem with the analogy is that Frost was an instant success as Nebraska’s quarterback as a transfer. That has not happened as a coach, as he’s only 10-19 in his third season.

In addition to the loss, Frost didn’t really have a great day on Friday. Things have to start turning around in 2021.