Report: Surprising SEC coach in mix for Oregon job

The Oregon Ducks are now looking for a new head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami. We have written about one reported candidate for the job. Another surprising candidate is also said to be in the mix.

Football Scoop reported on Thursday that Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin is among the candidates Oregon is currently considering.

Harsin, 45, is from Boise and played at Boise State. He went 69-19 as the head coach at Boise State from 2014-2020 before leaving for Auburn. Harsin’s Tigers are 6-6 and went 3-5 in conference this season, which is well below what Auburn wants.

Football Scoop says Harsin’s first year at Auburn “hasn’t felt great.” The coach’s contract situation and short tenure with the Tigers could make an exit to Oregon difficult.

His candidacy for the job is a surprise considering he’s only been on the job at Auburn for one season, and because he only went 6-6 this season.

Football Scoop also confirmed a previous report we shared saying Kalani Sitake was in the mix for the job.

Photo: Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports