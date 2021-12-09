New report provides update on Chip Kelly to Oregon talk

Oregon is searching for a new head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami, and the idea of bringing back Chip Kelly has been floated. It just may not be all that realistic.

John Canzano of The Oregonian speculated last week that Kelly would be Oregon’s top target if and when Cristobal left. However, the reporter said on Wednesday that he is “cooling” on the idea due to Kelly’s increasing comfort level at UCLA.

Cooling on the Chip Kelly return to Oregon idea. He seems to have found his footing (and new friends) at UCLA. Also, coming back would be tricky. Not saying impossible.. but tricky. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

Kelly has a $9 million buyout at UCLA through Jan. 15. That is one of many factors that would complicate a potential return to Oregon. The Ducks would obviously prefer to avoid paying that money, but Kelly likely wouldn’t want to leave UCLA in limbo for more than a month even if he did want to return to Oregon.

Kelly was the head coach at Oregon from 2009-2012. He led the Ducks to the National Championship Game in 2010, where they lost to Cam Newton and Auburn. Kelly then went to the NFL to coach the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 and San Francisco 49ers for one season in 2016. He was hired by UCLA in 2018.

Kelly’s overall record in four seasons at UCLA is a disappointing 18-25, but the team is 8-4 this year and finally seems to be heading in the right direction.

Photo: July 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly during Pac-12 football media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports