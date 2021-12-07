Report: Oregon interested in BYU coach Kalani Sitake

Oregon needs a new head football coach, and they have interest in a notable coach.

The Ducks have reportedly shown interest in interviewing Kalani Sitake for their vacancy.

Former Salt Lake City-based radio host Tim Montemayor reported the news on Sitake Monday night.

I am told by a source at BYU that Oregon has requested permission to interview #BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake. — YouTube: The Monty Show —SUBSCRIBE (@TheMontyShow) December 7, 2021

Montemayor tends to have good information regarding teams in Utah, including BYU and Utah.

Sitake, 46, is a former BYU fullback and has been the Cougars’ coach since 2016. He went 9-4 in his first season but then went 18-21 over the next three seasons.

Sitake has received increased attention thanks to his teams’ performances the last two seasons. BYU went 11-1 last season, led by Zach Wilson. This season they are 10-2.

Oregon is 10-3 this season and went 35-13 under Cristobal. They have plenty of brand recognition, nice facilities, and the backing of notable boosters. They should be able to attract a strong coach. They even reportedly have some interest in a very interesting name besides Sitake.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks on to the field prior to their game against the Virginia Cavaliers at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports