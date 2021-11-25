Liberty players had awesome surprise for Hugh Freeze after extension

Hugh Freeze has quickly turned Liberty into a nationally relevant football program, and his players proved on Thursday how much they love playing for him.

Freeze and Liberty agreed to a contract extension that ties the head coach to the program through 2028. The deal is worth more than $4 million annually, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. That makes Freeze one of the highest-paid non-Power Five coaches in the country. To celebrate the occasion, Liberty players surprised Freeze at their team meeting on Thanksgiving by blasting the song “Get Paid” by Young Dolph.

The boys surprised @CoachHughFreeze with this today in team meeting. Love how much they love him! Blessed to be here ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfEf3tiLNe — Ragan Freeze (@raganfreeze) November 25, 2021

Freeze clearly appreciated the love. He exclaimed “Oh man, I just got it!” after the song ended.

Liberty is 7-4 this season heading into their regular-season finale against Army. They finished 10-1 last year and closed out the season ranked 17th in the nation. Their growth has been impressive, especially when you consider that they just joined the FBS in 2018.

Freeze has been mentioned as a candidate for some much bigger jobs, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere anytime soon. His players are clearly thrilled about that.