Video: Auburn WR Seth Williams drops sure touchdown in Iron Bowl

Sometimes it’s just not your day, and that was what was happening to the Auburn Tigers in the first half of the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers fell behind 21-3 to Alabama in the first half, and were looking for a spark of momentum just before halftime. They appeared to get it, with quarterback Bo Nix finding an open Seth Williams with less than a minute to go. It looked like Auburn was about to convert a 58-yard touchdown pass, but Williams simply blew the catch.

Oh no Auburn pic.twitter.com/gDF80QLyjS — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2020

Williams is Auburn’s top receiver. They’d have likely banked on him to make that catch and score, but it just wasn’t happening.

Auburn got its fair share of luck earlier in the season, with some key decisions going their way in tight games. Apparently that luck has run out.