Shedeur Sanders, Malik Nabers ignite buzz in viral NYC clip

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers set social media ablaze on Friday night in a video clip that has gone viral on thermonuclear levels.

The two linked up in the streets of New York City where they proceeded to play a game of catch in between the passing cars and Taxi’s.

Shedeur Sanders and Malik Nabers linked up in NYC and were throwing the football in the streets 🔥 (via Well Off Media/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/O3itcqXcRj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2024

Sanders is in town for the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award Show on Friday night, while Nabers, of course, now calls New York his home.

The Giants are in the market for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and if they end up with the first overall selection, Sanders is the likely pick. They have scouted him extensively this season with general manager Joe Schoen taking in multiple games and practices.

Sanders also has a bit of a history with Nabers.

“When I was younger, I did go to Deion Sanders’ Camp and stuff like that. I know about Shedeur,” Nabers told reporters this week. “We actually played in it, it was like a camp, the day after it was like a 7-on-7 camp. We met Shedeur in the finals. Actually, (LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) Nuss was my quarterback at the time at the camp. We all went to the championship match against Shedeur.

“I watched Shedeur when he was at Jackson State. Me and him were in the same class. So, it was always like, I’m aware of my competition. But he wasn’t in competition with me, it was just always the fact that it’s Deion Sanders’ son. So, you always want to watch what those guys are doing.”

Sanders throwing to Nabers might just be what the doctor ordered for the Giants next season and something that would reignite an excitement among their otherwise disinterested fanbase following the Daniel Jones failure.