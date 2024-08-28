Shedeur Sanders signs major NIL deal

Shedeur Sanders is widely expected to be one of the most exciting players in college football this season, and Nike has decided to buy into the Colorado quarterback’s potential.

Nike released a promo on Wednesday that announced a name, image, and likeness agreement between the apparel juggernaut and Sanders.

BREAKING: Nike has signed Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to a NIL footwear & apparel deal. 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/4M8oWVzijO — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 28, 2024

Sanders is viewed as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this year and projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The senior threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions in his first season at Colorado last year. Sanders also had 4 rushing touchdowns.

Sanders’ father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has already made some big claims about the type of year Shedeur will have in 2024.

Deion was sponsored by Nike during his legendary NFL career, and Shedeur recently said he would like to build on that legacy with a new version of the Nike cleats his father wore.

While the details of Sanders’ NIL deal with Nike have not been made public, it is safe to say Shedeur has locked in his first big payday before even playing a down in the NFL.