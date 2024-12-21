Shedeur Sanders reportedly has a preferred NFL destination

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL Draft and some believe he will go first overall ahead of teammate Travis Hunter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

If the New York Giants are locked into that pick, Deion Sanders is certain they will select his son, as he revealed earlier this week on “The Pacman Jones Show.”

“Giants are not gonna give up that pick. They not gonna give up that pick,” Deion said. “The Giants are not giving up that pick. Shedeur’s gonna be the No. 1 pick.”

But the Giants may not have that pick. It could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who, based on the current strength of schedule, own the tiebreaker over New York. And if that’s the case, it will apparently make Shedeur a happy man.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Shedeur prefers to be selected by the Raiders over the Giants.

“Multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program believe his preference would be to land in Las Vegas,” Raanan wrote. “The Raiders and Giants are currently tied with the worst record in the NFL.”

Both teams will be in the market for a quarterback come April and Shedeur has flirted with each. He created viral headlines last week after running into Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in the streets of New York before tossing around a football. Deion also recently told Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to draft both of his sons.

With three weeks remaining on the NFL regular season schedule, a lot could change but the Raiders and Giants are so bad it’s likely a race to the bottom. Winner gets Shedeur no matter what his preference may be.