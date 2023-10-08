 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 7, 2023

Shedeur Sanders taunts Arizona State students after clutch win

October 7, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Shedeur Sanders shows off his watch

Shedeur Sanders gave some Arizona State students special attention following Colorado’s 27-24 win on Saturday.

The Buffaloes quarterback led Colorado to a game-winning drive at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Bufaloes started on their own 25-yard line following an Arizona State touchdown to tie the game at 24 with under a minute left.

On the first play of the drive, Sanders uncorked a 43-yard bomb to Colorado wide receiver Javon Antonio. Sanders followed that up with a 7-yard pass to Antonio to get Colorado in better position for a field goal.

After Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata nailed the game-winning 43-yard field goal, Sanders ran straight toward the Arizona State student section. He flexed his diamond-studded Audemar Piguet watch in front of the opposing fans as if to remind them that it was Shedeur time in Arizona.

Following the game, Sanders told reporters that Arizona State “left too much time on the clock” which allowed Colorado to take the victory in the final minute.

That’s a similar tune Sanders sang after the team’s comeback win over Colorado State.

Sanders went 26-of-42 for 239 yards and 1 touchdown in the contest. The win also snapped Colorado’s 2-game losing streak.

Article Tags

Colorado FootballShedeur Sanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus