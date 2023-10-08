Shedeur Sanders taunts Arizona State students after clutch win

Shedeur Sanders gave some Arizona State students special attention following Colorado’s 27-24 win on Saturday.

The Buffaloes quarterback led Colorado to a game-winning drive at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Bufaloes started on their own 25-yard line following an Arizona State touchdown to tie the game at 24 with under a minute left.

On the first play of the drive, Sanders uncorked a 43-yard bomb to Colorado wide receiver Javon Antonio. Sanders followed that up with a 7-yard pass to Antonio to get Colorado in better position for a field goal.

SHEDEUR TO ANTONIO FOR A HUGE GAIN 🦬@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/tvfWjRWWAE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2023

After Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata nailed the game-winning 43-yard field goal, Sanders ran straight toward the Arizona State student section. He flexed his diamond-studded Audemar Piguet watch in front of the opposing fans as if to remind them that it was Shedeur time in Arizona.

Shedeur went straight to the Arizona State student section after Colorado's win to throw up his watch pic.twitter.com/WIiSrLB4cT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

Following the game, Sanders told reporters that Arizona State “left too much time on the clock” which allowed Colorado to take the victory in the final minute.

“They left too much time on the clock [after the game-tying touchdown]. We went crazy mode.” Shedeur Sanders after the Colorado win against Arizona State. (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/dlCq4V2phW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

That’s a similar tune Sanders sang after the team’s comeback win over Colorado State.

Sanders went 26-of-42 for 239 yards and 1 touchdown in the contest. The win also snapped Colorado’s 2-game losing streak.