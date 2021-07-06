 Skip to main content
Shelley Meyer sends nice anniversary note to husband Urban

July 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Shelley Meyer sent a nice note to husband Urban to wish him a happy anniversary.

The Meyers have been married for 32 years and together for 37. All together, Shelley says she has loved her husband since she was 19 years old. Urban likewise would have been around 19 when they got together.

That’s a large percentage of their lives that they have been together. Shelley has been at Urban’s side through all his coaching stops — Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State, and now Jacksonville. She has supported him through health issues, scandals, winning (a lot of this), and losing (not as much of that).

