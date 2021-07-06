Shelley Meyer sends nice anniversary note to husband Urban

Shelley Meyer sent a nice note to husband Urban to wish him a happy anniversary.

The Meyers have been married for 32 years and together for 37. All together, Shelley says she has loved her husband since she was 19 years old. Urban likewise would have been around 19 when they got together.

So, coaches can only get married in July or Jan (if u aren’t in a bowl game, which is bad). 32 yrs + 5 yrs of courtship which I get credit for-37 yrs-we’re gonna stick it out. Loved this man since I was 19 yrs old . Happy 32 (37)! pic.twitter.com/AyhdXWv9hF — Shelley eyer (@spinnershells) July 5, 2021

That’s a large percentage of their lives that they have been together. Shelley has been at Urban’s side through all his coaching stops — Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State, and now Jacksonville. She has supported him through health issues, scandals, winning (a lot of this), and losing (not as much of that).