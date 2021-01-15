Urban Meyer says his health will be monitored ‘very closely’

Urban Meyer has a history of health-related problems, and many are wondering if he and his family are concerned about that now that he has taken a job as an NFL head coach. The short answer is that they are.

Meyer was officially introduced as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and one of the first questions he was asked was about his health. The three-time national champion emphasized that he will rely heavily on his coaching staff to take some of the pressure off himself. He also said he won’t be quite as active from a physical standpoint as he once was.

“I’m not going to be running around like a nut on the practice field. Those days are gone,” Meyer said. “It’s something we’re going to watch very closely.”

Meyer had surgery to remove fluid from a cyst on his brain back in 2014. He still dealt with headaches at times during his tenure at Ohio State, but he said again on Friday that the surgery helped tremendously.

Meyer also experienced chest pains before he left Florida in 2010. The 56-year-old has been publicly accused of exaggerating the issues to get what he wants in his career, which is something his family has passionately defended him over.

While he won’t have to be constantly on the recruiting trail, Meyer is likely to find that being an NFL head coach is the most demanding job of his life. Hopefully his health remains in a good place.