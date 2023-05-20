Shemy Schembechler resigns from Michigan over his Twitter activity

Shemy Schembechler has resigned from his position as Michigan’s assistant director of recruiting just days after being hired.

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler III announced during the week via his Twitter account that he had taken a position with Michigan. But the position did not last long.

Schembechler, the son of legendary former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, resigned over concerns that arose regarding his Twitter account. Schembechler “liked” several tweets coming from figures on the political right and/or supporting non-left political viewpoints. But he had a few specific likes that stood out in a negative way.

One “like” from Schembechler’s account that drew the most attention was of a tweet that spun Jim Crow laws in a positive light.

it’s appalling that michigan hired shemy schembechler in any capacity pic.twitter.com/RDKDmoiHls — ace (@AceAnbender) May 19, 2023

A few other “likes” were regarded as offensive.

So was the Schembechler guy hired to just recruit kids of klansmen? Or what’s the strategy over there with this one? pic.twitter.com/nGjh5wY81w — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) May 19, 2023

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome,” Michigan said in a statement.

From Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel: “We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome.” — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) May 20, 2023

Schembechler has since deactivated his Twitter account. He previously had been spending time undoing many of the likes.

It sure seems like Michigan hired Schembechler without doing so much as checking his Twitter account first.