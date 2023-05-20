 Skip to main content
Shemy Schembechler resigns from Michigan over his Twitter activity

May 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shemy Schembechler at the mic

Shemy Schembechler has resigned from his position as Michigan’s assistant director of recruiting just days after being hired.

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler III announced during the week via his Twitter account that he had taken a position with Michigan. But the position did not last long.

Schembechler, the son of legendary former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, resigned over concerns that arose regarding his Twitter account. Schembechler “liked” several tweets coming from figures on the political right and/or supporting non-left political viewpoints. But he had a few specific likes that stood out in a negative way.

One “like” from Schembechler’s account that drew the most attention was of a tweet that spun Jim Crow laws in a positive light.

A few other “likes” were regarded as offensive.

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome,” Michigan said in a statement.

Schembechler has since deactivated his Twitter account. He previously had been spending time undoing many of the likes.

It sure seems like Michigan hired Schembechler without doing so much as checking his Twitter account first.

