 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 7, 2024

Sherrone Moore is not backing down from Michigan flag plant

December 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Sherrone Moore in Michigan gear

Nov 18, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Sherrone Moore before the game against Maryland at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is definitely not going to be apologizing for allowing his team to plant a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.

Moore attended Michigan’s basketball game on Saturday alongside top quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood. When Moore was shown on the Crisler Arena jumbotron, he stood up and began making an enthusiastic flag-planting gesture as the crowd cheered.

There has been a great deal of discourse over the last week over the sportsmanship and appropriateness of flag-planting, especially after Michigan’s move started an ugly on-field confrontation. Clearly, no apology is forthcoming from Moore, just as none came from Jim Harbaugh when the same thing happened two years ago.

Moore’s stance on flag-planting is probably aligned with Baker Mayfield’s. Still, one wonders how he would react if another team did that to Michigan after winning on their home field.

Article Tags

Michigan FootballSherrone Moore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus