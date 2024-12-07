Sherrone Moore is not backing down from Michigan flag plant

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is definitely not going to be apologizing for allowing his team to plant a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.

Moore attended Michigan’s basketball game on Saturday alongside top quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood. When Moore was shown on the Crisler Arena jumbotron, he stood up and began making an enthusiastic flag-planting gesture as the crowd cheered.

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore on hand with QB1 Bryce Underwood. He hypes the crowd up then plants the flag. What a month U-M football’s head man is having. pic.twitter.com/jgJWU4bHVk — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 7, 2024

There has been a great deal of discourse over the last week over the sportsmanship and appropriateness of flag-planting, especially after Michigan’s move started an ugly on-field confrontation. Clearly, no apology is forthcoming from Moore, just as none came from Jim Harbaugh when the same thing happened two years ago.

Moore’s stance on flag-planting is probably aligned with Baker Mayfield’s. Still, one wonders how he would react if another team did that to Michigan after winning on their home field.