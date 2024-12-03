Baker Mayfield reacts to flag-planting fights in college football

One of the first major statements Baker Mayfield made on a national stage is when he famously planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Naturally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked for his thoughts after several college teams wound up in fights over the weekend after attempting to do the same.

Mayfield was asked Monday about his reaction to the various incidents around college football, with the Michigan-Ohio State postgame brawl the most prominent. Unsurprisingly, Mayfield was highly dismissive of those who want to regulate or ban the move, and suggested that losing teams simply need to take their medicine.

“OU-Texas does it every time they play. It’s not special. You take your L and you move on,” Mayfield said. “College football is meant to have rivalries. That’s like the Big 12 banning the ‘horns down’ signal. Just let the boys play.”

Mayfield ultimately apologized for planting the flag on the Ohio State logo back in 2017. He made it pretty clear later on, however, that he had no regrets about doing it. As Mayfield pointed out, the act remains a staple of the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, and the Longhorns even escalated things a bit when they beat the Sooners back in October.

The most prominent incident of the weekend was in Columbus, when Michigan’s attempt to plant the flag in Columbus sparked a huge postgame brawl. Several other rivalry games ended the same way, prompting questions about player safety and sportsmanship. Mayfield is clearly on the side of those who believe that losing teams should just move on and start planning their revenge.