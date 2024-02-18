 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 18, 2024

Sherrone Moore has blunt response to Ohio State’s big offseason

February 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Sherrone Moore in Michigan gear

Nov 18, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Sherrone Moore before the game against Maryland at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State has put together one of the top recruiting classes in the country heading into the 2024 season, but new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is not concerned about people crowning his rival a paper champion.

Moore joined the FOX broadcast booth for a short period during Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State. One of the questions that play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson asked Moore was if the Wolverines coach has any thoughts on Ohio State having a great offseason. Moore had a very simple response.

“We’ll settle all of that in November,” Moore said.

Ohio State currently has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2024, according to 247 Sports. Michigan ranks 16th. The Buckeyes have signed four 5-star recruits and 14 4-star recruits.

Moore sounds like a coach who is determined to continue the recent stretch of dominance Michigan has had over Ohio State. Michigan has won the last three meetings in convincing fashion, but that was under Jim Harbaugh. Moore will have to try to keep that going even after the Buckeyes’ big offseason.

Article Tags

Michigan FootballOhio State FootballSherrone Moore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus