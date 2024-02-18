Sherrone Moore has blunt response to Ohio State’s big offseason

Ohio State has put together one of the top recruiting classes in the country heading into the 2024 season, but new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is not concerned about people crowning his rival a paper champion.

Moore joined the FOX broadcast booth for a short period during Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State. One of the questions that play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson asked Moore was if the Wolverines coach has any thoughts on Ohio State having a great offseason. Moore had a very simple response.

“We’ll settle all of that in November,” Moore said.

On the basketball broadcast, Gus Johnson asks Michigan HC Sherrone Moore about Ohio State's recruiting/offseason tear: "We'll settle all of that in November" — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) February 18, 2024

Ohio State currently has the 5th-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2024, according to 247 Sports. Michigan ranks 16th. The Buckeyes have signed four 5-star recruits and 14 4-star recruits.

Moore sounds like a coach who is determined to continue the recent stretch of dominance Michigan has had over Ohio State. Michigan has won the last three meetings in convincing fashion, but that was under Jim Harbaugh. Moore will have to try to keep that going even after the Buckeyes’ big offseason.