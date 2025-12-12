Sherrone Moore had allegedly been stalking Paige Shiver for months

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore had allegedly been stalking his executive assistant for months before his firing on Wednesday.

Steven Vago, Chris Nesi, and Anthony Blair of the New York Post obtained 911 dispatcher audio in which a female caller alleged that Moore was armed with a knife and trying to attack her. The caller also indicated Moore had been stalking her.

“Male at the location is attacking her … said he’s been stalking her for months,” a male voice can be heard saying.

The victim’s identity had not been revealed, though the call to 911 came from the Ann Arbor address of Paige Shiver, Moore’s executive assistant. It is not known if she was the one making the call, but she did go dark on social media shortly after Moore was fired on Wednesday. Other reports also indicated that Moore sought out the employee with a knife at her residence.

Moore remains in police custody as of Friday and has been monitored by mental health professionals while detained.

Moore, 39, was fired on Wednesday for cause after the university obtained credible evidence to suggest he had been in an improper relationship with a staff member. He was in just his second season as the head coach at Michigan. He took over after his predecessor Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went 18-8 (.692) overall and led the Wolverines to victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year.