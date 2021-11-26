Skip Holtz out as head coach at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech has one game remaining in what has been a disappointing season, and it will the last with the program for Skip Holtz.

Holtz will not return to Louisiana Tech in 2022. The news was first reported by Bleed Tech Blue on Friday. He’ll coach the Bulldogs in their season finale against Rice on Saturday before parting ways with the team.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg notes that Holtz recently interviewed for multiple Power Five school coaching jobs, but his future is now uncertain.

Holtz recently interviewed for multiple P5 opportunities, and had chances to move on in the Group of 5 too. Instead, he’s out. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 26, 2021

Louisiana Tech is 3-8 this season after finishing 5-5 last year. Holtz has a record of 64-49 in nine seasons with the Bulldogs. He led the team to seven straight bowl games from 2014-2020.

Photo: Sep 17, 2016; Lubbock, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz on the sidelines during the game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech defeated Louisiana Tech 59-45. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports