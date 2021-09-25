Video: SMU, TCU have postgame confrontation over flag plant

Things got a bit heated between in-state rivals SMU and TCU on Saturday after SMU tried to plant its flag at midfield.

SMU improved to 4-0 with a 42-34 road win over TCU. To celebrate, the Mustangs tried to plant an SMU flag at midfield of Amon Carter Stadium. That did not go over well with the TCU players, and a scuffle ensued.

Oh wow. SMU WR Rashee Rice, the one fueled the rivalry with his comments this week, immediately takes the SMU flag to midfield after SMU’s 42-34 win over TCU. A small scuffle ensues. pic.twitter.com/kO0xxpktv9 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 25, 2021

Undeterred, SMU tried to plant the flag again, only to be denied again. This time, the flag was ripped off its pole, essentially ending any effort to leave it at midfield.

And then SMU CB Brandon Crossley takes the flag back to midfield and plants it on the TCU logo. Some TCU players rush back to the logo, the flag breaks and it’s returned to SMU. Just rivalry things: pic.twitter.com/0bVtOWvLcK — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 25, 2021

It’s worth noting that during the leadup to the game, Rashee Rice, who originally brought out the flag, accused TCU of being “scared to play us.”

It’s worth noting that SMU coach Sonny Dykes said he was unhappy with what happened and said he would speak to his team about it.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said his players shouldn't have planted the flag and he plans on talking to them about it. Also said "no one" has more respect for Gary Patterson and TCU than he. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 25, 2021

It has to be said that SMU shouldn’t have expected any less. Planting the flag at the opponent’s midfield is disrespectful, and trying to do it while the opponent is still on the field is just asking for a confrontation. Even this much smaller school knew better than to make that mistake.