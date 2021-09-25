 Skip to main content
Video: SMU, TCU have postgame confrontation over flag plant

September 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Things got a bit heated between in-state rivals SMU and TCU on Saturday after SMU tried to plant its flag at midfield.

SMU improved to 4-0 with a 42-34 road win over TCU. To celebrate, the Mustangs tried to plant an SMU flag at midfield of Amon Carter Stadium. That did not go over well with the TCU players, and a scuffle ensued.

Undeterred, SMU tried to plant the flag again, only to be denied again. This time, the flag was ripped off its pole, essentially ending any effort to leave it at midfield.

It’s worth noting that during the leadup to the game, Rashee Rice, who originally brought out the flag, accused TCU of being “scared to play us.”

It’s worth noting that SMU coach Sonny Dykes said he was unhappy with what happened and said he would speak to his team about it.

It has to be said that SMU shouldn’t have expected any less. Planting the flag at the opponent’s midfield is disrespectful, and trying to do it while the opponent is still on the field is just asking for a confrontation. Even this much smaller school knew better than to make that mistake.

