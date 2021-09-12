Video: Jacksonville State plants flag on Florida State logo at midfield

Jacksonville State rubbed it in after beating Florida State on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks knocked off the Seminoles on a touchdown on the final play and won 20-17.

After the game, which left FSU stunned, some Jacksonville State players celebrated at midfield of Doak Campbell Stadium. DJ Coleman planted the Jacksonville State flag on the FSU logo:

Jacksonville State flag plant in Doak pic.twitter.com/2RFVRvna10 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2021

That was a huge win for Jacksonville State. But you want to win with respect and lose with respect, and planting a flag at your opponent’s midfield is disrespectful. That sort of act should have FSU absolutely fired up.

The Seminoles begin the conference portion of their schedule next week. They’re 0-2.