Sunday, September 12, 2021

Video: Jacksonville State plants flag on Florida State logo at midfield

September 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jacksonville State rubbed it in after beating Florida State on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks knocked off the Seminoles on a touchdown on the final play and won 20-17.

After the game, which left FSU stunned, some Jacksonville State players celebrated at midfield of Doak Campbell Stadium. DJ Coleman planted the Jacksonville State flag on the FSU logo:

That was a huge win for Jacksonville State. But you want to win with respect and lose with respect, and planting a flag at your opponent’s midfield is disrespectful. That sort of act should have FSU absolutely fired up.

The Seminoles begin the conference portion of their schedule next week. They’re 0-2.

