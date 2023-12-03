Son of NFL legend entering 2024 Draft

The son of an NFL legend has decided to turn pro.

Frank Gore Jr. announced on Saturday that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The Southern Mississippi running back thanked his coaches and teammates in a statement he shared on Instagram.

“Southern Mississippi football has fulfilled a dream of mine and made it an experience I’d do again and again,” Gore wrote. “Southern Miss has brought me lifelong friendships, valuable relationships with coaches who have become mentors, and lessons in becoming a better man overall. … After many discussions with those who I trust and know have my best interest, and most importantly after doing some self-reflection, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2024 NFL Draft, placing my future in God’s hands.”

Gore, the son of former 5-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore, rushed for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He added 27 catches for 221 yards and 3 additional scores. He finishes his Southern Miss career with 4,202 rushing yards, which ranks third all time for the program.

Gore’s most memorable college performance came when he led Southern Miss to a bowl victory last season. He set a rushing record in that game that will be difficult to top.