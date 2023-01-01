Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him.

Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker room after they punched their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game with a 51-45 upset win. Dykes reminded his team to stay humble and told them he will handle all the smack talk.

Sonny Dykes to his team after the Fiesta Bowl: "Be sure, post game stuff, you compliment Michigan, say all that stuff about them I told you guys. I'll handle the shit talking." pic.twitter.com/4EGwHl8frT — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 1, 2023

“Let’s not forget why we’re here, alright? We’re here because we’re humble and we’re hungry, and we stayed that way all year,” Dykes said. “Be sure in the postgame stuff you guys compliment Michigan. I told you guys I’ll handle the s— talking, alright?”

TCU was more than a touchdown underdog heading into the game. They played extremely physical from the opening kick and managed to punch back every time Michigan started to mount a comeback. We identified three big reasons TCU pulled off the upset. Dykes obviously felt not giving their opponent bulletin-board material was another.