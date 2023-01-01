 Skip to main content
Sonny Dykes had great message for TCU about talking trash

January 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Sonny Dykes gives a speech in the locker room

TCU made a massive statement with their win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, but Sonny Dykes did not want his team rubbing anyone’s nose in their success. The coach said that is a task best left to him.

Dykes gave a great speech to the Horned Frogs in the locker room after they punched their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game with a 51-45 upset win. Dykes reminded his team to stay humble and told them he will handle all the smack talk.

“Let’s not forget why we’re here, alright? We’re here because we’re humble and we’re hungry, and we stayed that way all year,” Dykes said. “Be sure in the postgame stuff you guys compliment Michigan. I told you guys I’ll handle the s— talking, alright?”

TCU was more than a touchdown underdog heading into the game. They played extremely physical from the opening kick and managed to punch back every time Michigan started to mount a comeback. We identified three big reasons TCU pulled off the upset. Dykes obviously felt not giving their opponent bulletin-board material was another.

