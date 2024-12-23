South Carolina lands top transfer QB from Ohio State

One of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal is headed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

True freshman Air Noland confirmed Monday that he has decided to transfer to South Carolina. Noland spent last season at Ohio State, where he did not play in any games behind Will Howard.

Noland will have all four years of eligibility remaining at South Carolina.

Noland’s decision is a bit of a surprise largely because the Gamecocks have an entrenched quarterback. LaNorris Sellers broke out in 2024, throwing for 2,274 yards and rushing for 655 more while tallying 24 total touchdowns. Sellers will be a sophomore in 2024 as well, so Noland does not necessarily have a path to starting anytime soon.

A consensus four-star recruit and top five quarterback in the 2024 class, Noland was recruited by the likes of Alabama and Oregon before landing with Ohio State. His visit to South Carolina was the only known one he took after entering the portal this time around.