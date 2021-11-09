South Carolina trolls Florida in viral video

South Carolina shocked Florida on Saturday as a three-touchdown underdog, and the Gamecocks are getting as much mileage out of the blowout victory as possible.

Florida had several defensive lapses in their 40-17 loss. The most embarrassing came in the second half when they completely lost track of South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann. It looked like Vann was the only player on the field when he caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on third down.

Florida… Where is the defense⁉️ pic.twitter.com/IXEmtbVffV — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 7, 2021

The play was so pathetic that Florida is still being trolled over it days later. On Monday night, South Carolina ruthlessly mocked the Gators with a video on Twitter showing all the things Vann could have done before anyone on Florida’s defense realized where he was. This was pretty harsh:

So much room for activities! pic.twitter.com/503NkyMvxg — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 9, 2021

Florida has now lost three straight games. They are 4-5 after being ranked as high as No. 11 nationally at one point. Between the way South Carolina mocked them and the embarrassing injury their starting quarterback suffered, things could not be going much worse for the Gators.