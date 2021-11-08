Florida starting QB suffered knee injury in hotel dancing mishap

Florida was without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina, and most people assumed his absence was related to the concussion he suffered the week before. As it turns out, the injury that kept Richardson out was one that came after he felt the beat.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen confirmed on Monday that the rumors about Richardson hurting himself while dancing at the team hotel on Friday night are true. Richardson had been cleared from the concussion on Thursday, so he would have played against the Gamecocks if he didn’t hurt his knee while dancing.

Dan Mullen confirms the tale that was going around this weekend: QB Anthony Richardson hurt his knee dancing in the hotel on Friday night. He said he could have played Saturday, but hadn't practiced until Thursday because that's when he was cleared. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 8, 2021

Fortunately, it does not sound like the knee injury is serious. Mullen said Richardson’s MRI came back clean.

Richardson made his first start of the season against No. 1 Georgia last week. Emory Johnson, who started Florida’s first seven games, replaced Richardson after the redshirt freshman exited with a concussion.

Florida lost 34-7 Georgia before being blown out 40-17 by South Carolina. The Gators made some major coaching changes after their latest loss.