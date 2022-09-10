 Skip to main content
Video: Totally wasted South Carolina fan goes viral

September 10, 2022
by Grey Papke

South Carolina viral fan

College football is back, and so are SEC fans. One wasted no time bringing her A-game in Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and Arkansas.

The fan was briefly shown on ESPN’s broadcast, and she looked pretty far gone. With the Gamecocks trailing by 12 late in the fourth quarter, all she could do was exaggeratedly wave a white towel and try to stop herself from vomiting.

There’s no doubt that this woman is living something similar to her best life. Sitting in the sun all day for a game with 72 combined points probably doesn’t help matters, but she’s okay — mostly, at least.

The Gamecocks have Spencer Rattler at quarterback, plus a coach who is willing to savage reporters on social media. Maybe the rest of the season won’t be quite so rough.

