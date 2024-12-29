2-time national championship QB could enter transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal could be getting a major addition.

Mark Gronowski, who has led South Dakota State to two national championships, is evaluating his future and considering entering the transfer portal. Gronowski was a senior this season but has extra eligibility thanks to a redshirt year he took in 2021 and the extra year of eligibility players gained in 2020.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, Gronowski is weighing entering the NFL Draft against transferring to a new school.

The reason Gronowski may want to leave is because his coach, Jimmy Rogers, just left to take the Washington State job. Players of a school whose coach left get a 30-day window to leave via the transfer portal, so Gronowski could consider utilizing that.

Gronowski has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 10,330 yards, 93 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his college career. He has also rushed for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns.

South Dakota State has been a powerhouse program in FCS over the last decade. They have gone 41-4 over the last three seasons, all with Gronowski at quarterback.

If Gronowski decides to remain in college, he might consider joining Rogers at Washington State, or he could take some big money from another school.