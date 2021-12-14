Spencer Rattler announces transfer to SEC school

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal has found a new home.

Spencer Rattler shared some messages on social media Monday night regarding his transfer. The former Oklahoma quarterback has decided to go play at South Carolina.

Rattler supplemented his tweets with the Gamecocks’ “spurs up” hashtag.

What’s impressive is South Carolina is getting more than just Rattler.

Rattler’s Oklahoma teammate, Austin Stogner, is also transferring to South Carolina.

Stogner had 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Sooners. The junior tight end has eight career touchdown catches. Rattler has passed for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career.

South Carolina is 6-6 this season, their first under new coach Shane Beamer. Three different quarterbacks have seen significant playing time for the Gamecocks.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.