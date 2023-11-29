Spencer Rattler makes decision about NFL Draft

Spencer Rattler has officially made a decision about the NFL Draft.

Rattler announced via social media on Wednesday that he will be leaving South Carolina for the draft.

Rattler has spent the last two seasons at South Carolina after playing for Oklahoma from 2019-2021. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019 with the Sooners and gained an extra year of eligibility thanks to the 2020 COVID year, so he had the option of returning to South Carolina in 2024. But he has decided to leave after a disappointing 5-7 season with the Gamecocks.

Over his college career, Rattler has passed for 10,807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He rushed for 410 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Rattler entered college as a highly-touted recruit out of Arizona. He fell short of the high expectations, but he is hoping to prove in the pros why he was once rated as a 5-star recruit.