Girlfriend of late Oregon TE Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant

The Oregon Ducks were heartbroken to learn last month that tight end Spencer Webb had died in a cliff-diving accident. Now we are learning even more news about Webb following his death.

Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Kay announced on Instagram Monday that she is pregnant

“We created an angel before heaven gained one all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you,” Kay wrote in her caption.

Webb will never get to meet the child he created with Kay, but she believes the memory of him will help her keep going.

Webb was entering this season as the projected starting tight end for the Ducks. He had 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns during his college career.