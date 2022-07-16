Oregon fans hold gathering for deceased tight end Spencer Webb

Oregon fans held a gathering on Thursday night outside Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. to pay respect to late tight end Spencer Webb, who died at the age of 22.

Webb died on Wednesday afternoon after hitting his head in a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake, the Sacramento Bee reported. Triangle Lake is a popular hiking and swimming spot about 35 miles west of Eugene.

Triangle Lake (Creek)rockslides, falls and pool pic.twitter.com/vKCMTebXSA — April (@Charliesaduck) July 14, 2022

Medical personnel responded to a call of an injured man but were unable to revive Webb, who was about 100 yards down a steep trail. Webb’s death was believed to be an accident.

Ducks fans and those who knew Webb were shaken by the news of the tight end’s death. There was a gathering outside the stadium on Thursday.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Autzen for a candle lighting to honor Spencer Webb. What an impact he had on our community pic.twitter.com/AcZgbdllgv — Trevor Denton (@trevordenton37) July 15, 2022

A couple of hundred people, many Oregon football players and other UO athletes, friends and fans have gathered outside Autzen Stadium to honor tight end Spencer Webb, who died Wednesday in an accidental fall at Triangle Lake pic.twitter.com/tAiHacO4qE — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 15, 2022

The Sacramento native was entering the fall as Oregon’s projected starting tight end. He had 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2019 and 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns during his college career.