Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend.

Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.

Officers said they responded to reports that a man was banging on doors in an Old East Dallas neighborhood. While police did not say whether Bennett was the person knocking on doors, a press release said officers “determined he was intoxicated” and arrested him. Bennett was taken to a city detention center.

Bennett earlier this month led Georgia to its second consecutive national title. The senior accounted for six touchdowns in a 65-7 blowout victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After he made a name for himself last year by winning his first championship, Bennett then went viral for a TV interview in which he seemed intoxicated. He drew some criticism during this year’s celebration for the way he acted toward the media.

Bennett has declared for the NFL Draft, where most analysts predict he will be drafted at some point in the fifth round or later. It remains to be seen if his arrest will impact his stock.