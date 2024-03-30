Washington athletics selling item that perfectly embrace Steve Belichick

The Steve Belichick effect may already be in full force for Washington.

The Huskies’ university bookstore is already selling a fairly appropriate item that reminds many of Belichick, the football team’s new defensive coordinator. You too can get your own Washington hoodie, complete with cut-off short sleeves.

The Belichick era has hit U Bookstore pic.twitter.com/zZjP8zPlLP — So Cal Salty (@socalsalty) March 29, 2024

The short-sleeved hoodie is a well-known trademark of Bill Belichick, hence the extra attention on this particular item. In all likelihood, this is just a standard Adidas item, but it will probably become a very popular one if the Washington defense performs well.

One thing that Washington probably will not be trying to imitate are some of Bill Belichick’s less-inspiring fashion choices. Besides, Steve is charting his own path, presumably with his own clothing preferences.