Steve Sarkisian addresses his alcoholism in first Texas press conference

Steve Sarkisian was introduced on Saturday as the new head coach of Texas’ football team, replacing Tom Herman.

Despite only being 46, Sark already has had a long coaching career, which includes head coaching stints at Washington and USC before Texas. His time at USC ended badly in 2015 because of his alcohol addiction. He also reportedly had alcohol issues at Washington.

Sark addresses these issues in his first press conference.

“When you’ve gone through what I’ve gone through in the public eye, I don’t want to say you’re humbled but you are. I’m proud of the work that I’ve done. But I will say when you battle what I battle, you have to work on it every day,” Sark told reporters.

That is the elephant in the room and the issue that had to be discussed. But much like Lane Kiffin, Sarkisian attended Nick Saban’s highly-respected school of former head coach rehab. His time at Saban Rehab went well, just like Kiffin’s did.

In fact, Sark has been the offensive coordinator for the best offense in the country this season (they were officially second in points per game). The Tide’s explosive offense helped revived Sark’s stock as a coaching candidate, even though there is very little evidence to suggest he is better than Herman.