Steve Sarkisian not worried about raiding Nick Saban’s coaching staff

Steve Sarkisian has left Alabama to take over the head coach job at Texas, and he is raiding his former boss’ staff.

Sarkisian is taking former Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood with him to serve as his offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the Longhorns. He’s also taking Jeff Banks to be his assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. A.J. Milwee is leaving Bama to be Texas’ quarterbacks coach.

Despite all that, Sarkisian isn’t too worried about Saban.

Sark on Alabama rebuilding its staff: "Coach Saban, he's going to be OK." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 22, 2021

He’s right. No matter what or whom Saban loses, the Alabama coach rebuilds without issues. We have already seen Saban replace Sarkisian at offensive coordinator with Bill O’Brien, and Flood with Doug Marrone. That’s two former NFL head coaches. Plus, as long as Saban is there, that’s the key ingredient to lead the Crimson Tide program.

At least Sarkisian will have some nice help at Texas, while Saban has arguably upgraded. That’s a win-win for everyone.

