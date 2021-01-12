Why Steve Sarkisian gave Mac Jones ‘McEnroe’ nickname

Steve Sarkisian gave Mac Jones a funny nickname.

During the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Jones lost a fumble that led to an Ohio State touchdown. After the fumble, ESPN reported that Jones was expressing anger and frustration with himself on the Alabama sideline. Jones eventually moved on and settled himself, but the episode led ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit to share some funny information.

According to Herbstreit, Sarkisian nicknamed Jones “McEnroe” early in Jones’ Alabama career.

“Sark used to call him ‘McEnroe,’ John McEnroe, because he would lose his cool when he was a young freshman and sophomore. That became his nickname,” Herbstreit shared.

McEnroe, of course, was infamous for his temper during his playing days. He was known to berate umpires and have frequent meltdowns on the court.

Jones regrouped after his moment of frustration and led Alabama on three straight touchdown drives after the fumble. He connected with teammate and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith 12 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The Tide’s 35-17 lead over the Buckeyes at halftime led many Ohio State fans to say “you cannot be serious!”