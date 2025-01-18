 Skip to main content
Texas makes big move with Steve Sarkisian

January 18, 2025
by Grey Papke
Steve SarkisianTexas Longhorns Football
Steve Sarkisian is shutting down any speculation about his future with the Texas Longhorns.

Sarkisian turned down two requests to interview for NFL head coaching jobs and is signing a contract extension with Texas, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. ESPN’s Pete Thamel added that Sarkisian’s new seven-year deal adds one year to his current contract and includes a significant raise.

Reports had suggested Sarkisian was likely to draw some NFL interest, but he clearly was not interested. He is fresh off a season that saw him take Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinal for a second straight season, lifting his overall record with the Longhorns to 38-17.

Sarkisian faced some questions over key decisions in Texas’ semifinal loss to Ohio State, but the school’s faith in him is clearly as strong as ever. They will also love that he did not even consider NFL interest and remains fully committed to the Longhorns.