Steve Sarkisian has funny response to infamous Nick Saban stat

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is gearing up for a big game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but he’s not devoting much time to worrying about one stat that could hang over his head.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is 28-2 in his career against former assistants. Sarkisian falls into that category, having served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. However, when asked about that stat in an interview during ABC’s halftime show Sunday, Sarkisian had a pretty good response.

“What’s the record of all the guys that aren’t former assistants against Nick Saban? That’s what I’m wondering,” Sarkisian said, via Kaiden Smith of On3.

Saban’s lifetime college record is 281–69–1, so Sarkisian is right that nobody has fared particularly well against the Alabama coach. This won’t be Sarkisian’s first time facing Saban since leaving Alabama, as his Texas team narrowly lost 20-19 to the Crimson Tide last year in Austin.

Saban will not be worrying about this factor ahead of Saturday’s game. Sarkisian is probably right to ignore it on his end, too.

