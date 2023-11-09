Steve Sarkisian announces news about Quinn Ewers’ return

Steve Sarkisian on Thursday announced some big news about Quinn Ewers.

Sarkisian told the media that Ewers would be starting on Saturday for the Texas Longhorns’ game at TCU. The 8-1 Longhorns are scheduled to face the 4-5 Horned Frogs in Fort Worth in primetime.

Ewers suffered a shoulder injury in Texas’ 31-24 win at Houston on October 21 and missed the next two games. Maalik Murphy started both games for Texas in place of Ewers. He threw for 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while leading the Longhorns to wins against BYU and Kansas State.

Ewers is a redshirt sophomore who began his career at Ohio State. The Texas native transferred back home to UT and has improved in what is his second season with the Longhorns.

Ewers has a 70.9 completion percentage and has passed for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Ewers has also rushed for 5 touchdowns.

Texas’ only loss this season came in the Red River Shootout against Oklahoma. The Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in both the College Football Playoff and AP rankings.