Steve Sarkisian not yet naming starting QB between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

September 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Steve Sarkisian does Hook Em

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and players sing The Eyes of Texas along with fans after a victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Sarkisian is not yet naming a starting quarterback for Texas’ upcoming game against Mississippi State.

Sarkisian was asked Thursday whether Arch Manning would get the start again, or whether Quinn Ewers would be returning to play on Saturday. Sarkisian said he would wait until Friday to make the decision.

“It won’t be a secret,” Sarkisian told reporters on Thursday. “We’re not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes. Just want to give Quinn every opportunity to see if he’s ready to play and what he looks like.”

Manning starting at quarterback against Louisiana Monroe. This season, the redshirt freshman quarterback has passed for 576 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has also rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ewers suffered an oblique injury two weeks ago in the Longhorns’ win over UTSA. He was said to be week-to-week with his injury.

The Longhorns have been installed as a massive favorite (over 37 points) against the 1-3 Bulldogs, so a victory is expected regardless of who makes the start.

Texas Longhorns Football
