Cool details emerge about Steve Sarkisian’s Texas contract

Details have been released regarding Steve Sarkisian’s new contract at Texas, and the head coach is getting some major perks as part of the deal.

Sarkisian agreed to a four-year extension in January, but details were not released until Saturday ahead of its likely approval by the school’s board of regents. The coach will make $10.3 million in 2024, with the annual salary increasing by $100,000 annually over the course of the deal. The money will also be paid directly to Sarkisian’s LLC.

More fun, however, are the details of the varied perks. As part of the agreement, Sarkisian will get two cars, a country club membership, and 20 hours of private jet usage per year.

Details of Steve Sarkisian's new contract, via the UT System Board of Regents meeting agenda for Feb. 21-22.

Sarkisian will also be entitled to up to $1.85 million annually in non-guaranteed incentives, including $1.25 million for winning the national title.

The Texas coach was one of the more prominent rumored candidates for the Alabama job after Nick Saban retired. He successfully parlayed that rumored interest into a new contract with a lot of neat perks, and will be sticking with the Longhorns for years to come as a result.