Steve Spurrier has more trash talk for Tennessee

Steve Spurrier almost had everyone fooled into thinking he was rooting for Tennessee a few weeks ago, but the legendary coach has once again let his true colors show.

Spurrier, who coached in the SEC at Florida and South Carolina, made a surprising admission last month about the Volunteers. The Tennessee native said he was actually rooting for his former rival, but that likely had more to do with him being tired of Alabama dominating the SEC. Now that the Vols are out of the College Football Playoff picture after their blowout loss to South Carolina, Spurrier does not exactly seem crushed.

“Yeah, I almost feel sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier told Gene Sapakoff of The Post and Courier this week. “They’re not going to win the division, they’re not going to win the SEC, they’re not going to get in that final four. They’re just going to have a little bit better than average year now. Someone told me, ‘Tennessee is probably headed for the Citrus Bowl now.’ I guess that’s kind of a mean thing to say.”

Spurrier has taken numerous shots at Tennessee over the years, which makes sense given where he coached. He once famously trolled the Vols for missing out on the Sugar Bowl by saying “You can’t spell Citrus without U-T.”

We knew it was a bit suspicious when Spurrier said he was pulling for Tennessee. The master trash-talker has never turned down an opportunity to take a shot at the Vols.