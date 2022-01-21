 Skip to main content
Caleb Williams reportedly deciding between 2 schools

January 21, 2022
by Grey Papke

A new report says that Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has narrowed his potential transfer destinations down to two schools.

Williams is deciding between USC and LSU, according to Dean Blevins of KWTV. There is no indication when a decision may be made.

USC has long been Williams’ rumored destination. Some reports have even claimed it is a done deal, though this one runs counter to that. The Trojans have no clear No. 1 quarterback for 2022 with Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart transferring, and Lincoln Riley appears keen to bring Williams along from Oklahoma.

LSU hunting for a quarterback upgrade makes sense, as the Tigers likely are not sold on Garrett Nussmeier. Even if they are a finalist for Williams, however, it’s quite likely they are the underdogs to secure his commitment at this stage.

