Taulia Tagavailoa granted eligibility to play immediately at Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will be eligible to compete for a starting job immediately at Maryland.

Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama to Maryland back in May, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that his eligibility waiver was approved on Friday. That means Tagovailoa will not have to sit out for a season in 2020 despite not being a graduate transfer.

Taulia was the third-string quarterback at Alabama last season, behind his brother Tua and Mac Jones. He completed 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in three games as a freshman.

At Maryland, Tagovailoa will play for second-year head coach Mike Locksley. Locksley went 3-9 in his first season at Maryland last year and coached at Alabama for three years prior to that, serving as an offensive coordinator in 2018. Maryland has Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson as their starting quarterback, so Tagovailoa may not be able to seize the starting job until 2021.