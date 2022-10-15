Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with knee injury

Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a right knee injury during Maryland’s 38-33 win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday.

Maryland was trailing 27-24 in the fourth quarter and had the ball near midfield. Tagovailoa was back to throw a pass. An Indiana defensive lineman fell into his knee, causing Tagovailoa to go down.

Sending prayers up for Lia. Taulia Tagovailoa carted off the field in the 4thQ with an apparent knee injury. Former Lake Braddock QB, Billy Edwards now leading the Terps at Indiana pic.twitter.com/mzleUD7504 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) October 15, 2022

The Terrapins quarterback had to be carted off the field and was replaced in the game by Billy Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr. rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, and led two Terps touchdown drives for the comeback win.

Tagovailoa was 25/39 for 270 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown prior to the injury. He is in his third season with Maryland and listed as a junior.