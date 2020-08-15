TCU to host SMU in new opener on Sept. 12

Teams that are still planning to play college football this fall are hurrying to refill their non-conference schedules if they are allowed to play them.

The TCU Horned Frogs moved quickly to secure a new opponent for their Sept. 12 opener after previously scheduled Tennessee Tech backed out due to the OVC’s decision to cancel its fall season. Instead of facing Tennessee Tech, the Horned Frogs will now face in-state rival SMU.

SCHEDULE UPDATE Coming to The Carter on 9/12 is…#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/vUFi4cnOXD — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 15, 2020

This ensures that TCU and SMU will face each other for the 14th consecutive season. The rivals were not on TCU’s recently-adjusted schedule, which contained only one non-conference game to go with its Big 12 schedule. TCU losing its original opponent made this possible.

SMU plays in the American Athletic College, which like the Big 12 intends to play this fall. It’s a good opener for both teams, and an early-season rivalry game.

TCU is certainly not the only power conference team that has been left scrambling to find non-conference opponents after many conferences opted to cancel fall sports.