Auburn needs new Week 1 opponent after SWAC postpones season

Auburn will need a new opponent for Week 1 of the college football season now that the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has made a big announcement.

The SWAC announced on Monday that they are postponing all fall sports. For football, the conference plans to play a “seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021.” The schedule would allow for six conference games and one non-conference game, though that won’t immediately help Auburn.

The Tigers were scheduled to host Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5 to begin their season. That game will not be happening. Auburn can search for a new opponent that week, just like rival Alabama is doing.

The SEC, which is the conference in which Auburn and Alabama play, has not yet announced their plans for the season. It’s unclear whether they will attempt to play the season on time and maintain a full schedule of games.

Some of the other notable schools affected by the SWAC’s announcement include Texas Tech (facing Alabama State) and TCU (facing Prairie View A&M), which both had Week 2 games scheduled against teams from the conference.