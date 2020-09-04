TCU-SMU postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

TCU’s season opener against SMU will not be played as scheduled on Sept. 12 due to positive COVID-19 tests.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement that some players and support staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. The game has been postponed, and the two schools will attempt to play it later in the season if an agreeable date can be found.

TCU-SMU next Friday has been postponed to TBD due to positive COVID-19 tests in the TCU program. pic.twitter.com/If5exLY2PD — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 4, 2020

This represents the first major college football postponement that wasn’t part of a full conference cancellation.

This game was added to the schedule late with both teams needing a Week 1 opponent. The schools have played this rivalry game for the last 13 years. They’ll be eager to find a new date to play if possible.