TCU-SMU postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

September 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

TCU’s season opener against SMU will not be played as scheduled on Sept. 12 due to positive COVID-19 tests.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement that some players and support staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. The game has been postponed, and the two schools will attempt to play it later in the season if an agreeable date can be found.

This represents the first major college football postponement that wasn’t part of a full conference cancellation.

This game was added to the schedule late with both teams needing a Week 1 opponent. The schools have played this rivalry game for the last 13 years. They’ll be eager to find a new date to play if possible.

