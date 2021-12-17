Texas A&M lands big QB transfer from SEC rival

Max Johnson led LSU to an upset win over Texas A&M a few weeks ago, but the Aggies won’t have to play against him next season. Instead, Johnson will be playing for them.

Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. He announced on Friday that he is headed to Texas A&M.

Johnson was named LSU’s starting quarterback after Myles Brennan suffered a broken arm prior to the season. The sophomore passed for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

LSU recently hired Brian Kelly, and the program is undergoing several changes. Brennan initially entered the transfer portal but then reversed course, likely because Johnson decided to leave.

Texas A&M is also losing a quarterback after Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal. Johnson will be the favorite to start for the Aggies in 2022.